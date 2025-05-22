WBD Ad Execs Robert Latorre, Stephanie Jackson, Tina Messina and Larry Alecia Join Allen Media Group

Warner Bros. Discovery’s Robert Latorre, Stephanie Jackson, Tina Messina and Larry Alecia are joining Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group.

The four advertising executives, who previously led teams responsible for over $3 billion in ad sales annually, will focus on servicing AMG’s 27 owned and operated ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets, ten 24-hour AMG HD cable television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers, broadcast syndication, HBCU GO Sports, five digital streaming platforms and the free-streaming AVOD service, Local Now.

Latorre, who will serve as AMG’s senior vice president of national ad sales, previously spent 25 years at WBD. He most recently served as its senior vice president of convergent ad sales for Food Network/TLC/OWN and president of convergent advertising sales for Scripps Networks Interactive, Food Network and the Cooking Channel.

Meanwhile, Jackson, Messina and Alecia will serve as AMG’s senior vice president of West coast sales and partnerships, performance marketing vice president and ad sales vice president, respectively.

Jackson, who spent 21 years with WBD, was most recently senior vice president of cross portfolio sales for the Western region and vice president of the Western region. Messina, who spent 23 years at Warner, was most recently advertising sales vice president for direct response linear and digital. Alecia, who is a 15-year veteran of WBD, was most recently vice president of portfolio sales and Discovery’s vice president and sales manager.

Latorre, Jackson, Messina and Alecia’s move comes a week after Warner Bros. Discovery held its upfront presentation with advertisers. It also follows Ryan Gould and Robert “Bobby” Voltaggio’s promotion to co-ad sales presidents, who replaced former ad sales chief Jon Steinlauf.

“We are delighted to have these four outstanding ad sales executives join our Allen Media Group family,”Allen said in a statement. “Allen Media Group is aggressively investing in and expanding our excellent ad sales team to better service our clients and increase our market share.”

Jackson, Messina and Alecia have all started in their roles effecitve immediately, while Latorre will start in September.