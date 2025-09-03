Victoria Mahoney, Betsy Beers, Aisha Tyler to Headline the Alliance of Women Directors’ Inaugural Back to Set Symposium | Exclusive

The Alliance of Women Directors will host their inaugural Back to Set Symposium later this month, touting hands-on workshops with top industry executives.

Emmy-nominated producer Betsy Beers (Shondaland), director Victoria Mahoney (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) and multi-hyphenate Aisha Tyler (“Archer”) are set to headline the directors’ intensive, which will take place Sept. 26 and 27.

The symposium aims to educate upcoming directors of all genders as productions ramp back up in Los Angeles. The weekend intensive will include industry panels with top talent, production preparation skills and networking opportunities.

“At Alliance of Women Directors, we work to empower women and gender-expansive directors through community and opportunity,” Interim Director at the Alliance of Women Directors Kylie Eaton said. “Back to Set will help to achieve this goal by giving directors at every stage of their journey with the tools, insight and connections they need to thrive.”

In addition to Beers, Mahoney and Tyler, several “Icon Members” of the Alliance of Women Directors will join the conference, including Rachel Feldman, Lisa France, Jen McGowan, Alexis Ostrander, Rosemary Rodriguez and Kristen Windell.

Beers has worked closely with Shonda Rhimes for most of her career, developing and producing “Bridgerton,” “Inventing Anna,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” to name a few. She most recently served as executive producer on the documentary “Black Barbie,” which received the NAACP Award for Outstanding Documentary.

Mahoney made history for being the first woman to direct a “Star Wars” film and the first Black woman to direct in the universe. She most recently directed “The Old Guard 2” for Netflix and has directed several premiere television episodes, including for “The Morning Show” and “You.” Award-winning director-actor-comedian Tyler will headline the intensive. She has served as a television director on several hit shows, including “The Walking Dead” and “Elsbeth.” Her second feature film premiered in Ireland this summer.

Several industry leaders will also join the symposium, including directors, editors, creative executives, agents and managers. Confirmed speakers include director Tessa Blake (“American Horror Story”, “Matlock”); editor Michael P. Shawver (“Sinners”); Hannah Baker, Proximity Media creative executive; producer Elicia Bessette; entertainment attorney Hillary Bibicoff; literary agent Halle Mariner; literary manager Quincie Li; and Artists First manager Katie Zipkin Leed.

Tickets are available now to register for the symposium.