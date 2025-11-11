Allison Mack Recalls ‘Smallville’ Co-Star Kristin Kreuk Introducing Her to NXIVM: ‘All She Could Talk About’

Allison Mack revealed she found herself involved in NXIVM after hearing rave reviews about the purported self-help organization from “Smallville” co-star Kristin Kreuk.

Per the actress, who shared new insights Monday on a recently launched podcast, titled “Allison After NXIVM,” Kreuk encouraged her to give NXIVM a try after the pair both faced “weird ennui” amid their television success.

“We went to Syria and Turkey together, we went to Mongolia together, we went to Paris, and we had so much fun,” Mack recalled of her budding friendship with Kreuk, who played Lana Lang opposite her Chloe Sullivan on “Smallville.” “We went to Paris multiple times together and just shopped and saw art and sat on the top of the Pompidou and had rosé and lived this kind of dream.”

Yet, as Mack noted, the duo was still feeling “unsatisfied” at the time. “I was like, ‘I feel this odd emptiness, and it feels so wrong given the nature of my life,’” Mack claimed she told Kreuk. “And she was like, ‘Yeah, me too.’”

Mack recounted Kreuk joining NXIVM after they returned to Vancouver, where they filmed their WB (later called The CW) show. And, according to Mack, Kreuk described NXIVM as “the most amazing thing.”

“‘It’s the science of joy. It’s the most amazing thing,” Mack recalled Kreuk saying. “‘It’s made everything so much better in my life. You’ve got to do this.’”

She continued: “It was like all she could talk about. She was just like super excited about it. You know, she had a coach and she was talking about Vanguard and Prefect, which are the names that you called [NXIVM leaders] Keith [Raniere] and Nancy [Salzman] at the time. But Kristen was like, ‘There is an organization, Keith’s Creative. It’s just for women, and they’re doing a weekend, and I think you should do it, and I think you’d really like it.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well, if you think I should do it, and I’ll like it … I’ll do it.’”

Representatives for Kreuk did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Mack’s comments come over two years after she was released from prison, having previously plead guilty to racketeering and other charges for her role in the NXIVM cult. She was sentenced to three years in prison, but was released after 21 months in July 2023.

As for Kreuk, she previously confirmed having participated in one of NXIVM programs, but denied being in Raniere and Salzman’s “inner circle” — going as far as to call claims suggesting otherwise “blatantly false.”

Raniere is currently in prison, serving a 120-year sentence after being found guilty of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, attempted sex trafficking, racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy in 2020.

In 2019, Salzman pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy racketeering. She was sentenced to 42 months in prison back in 2021 and was released in March of last year.

