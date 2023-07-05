“Smallville” actress Allison Mack was released from prison early Monday after serving two years of her sentence for her role in the NXIVM cult case. Mack was sentenced to three years in 2021.

Mack’s release was confirmed via the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website. In 2018, she was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy due to her involvement in the former multi-level marketing company NXIVM.

A year later, she pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy while also admitting to state law extortion and forced labor. After a delay in sentencing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mack was sentenced to three years in prison, three years of probation, a thousand hours of community service and a fine of $20,000.

The actor was formerly a high-ranking member of NXIVM, the cult led by Keith Raniere. On the surface, the organization sold self-help and professional development seminars. Internally the organization had a darker side including what was referred to as “DOS,” a secret society of women that branded participants, allegedly referred to them as “slaves,” closely monitored their food intake and blackmailed them into performing sexual favors. NXIVM also relied on the forced labor of its members.

For his role in the organization, founder and cult leader Raniere was convicted of human trafficking, fraud and sex offenses ranging from sex trafficking from sexual exploitation of a minor. After five hours of deliberation, Raniere was found guilty on all charges in 2019, sentenced to 120 years in prison and fined $1.75 million. Other members convicted for their role in the organization included NXIVM President Nancy Salzman; her daughter, Lauren Salzman; bookkeeper Kathy Russell; and heiress Clare Bronfman.

The cult of NXIVM has been widely covered by the media and has spawned two prestige docuseries, both of which were released in 2020. The first was HBO’s “The Vow,” which largely focused on the cult of personality Raniere fostered. The second was STARZ’s “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult,” which was far more about the female victims of DOS.