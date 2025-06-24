‘Girls’ Star Allison Williams Says Intimacy Coordinators ‘Would Have Been So Helpful’: ‘We Had So Many Sex Scenes’

From the very beginning, HBO and Lena Dunham’s “Girls” pushed the envelope of what love, sex and women look like on TV — and Allison Williams’ Marnie was a major part of that ride. Reflecting on her time working on the iconic series, the “M3GAN 2.0” actress somewhat lamented that the series, which premiered in 2012, came before the rise of intimacy coordinators on set in the aftermath of #MeToo.

“We had so many sex scenes to prep and work through,” the actress said in a Tuesday episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny but Not Fat” podcast, adding that she “loves” intimacy coordinators today. “It would have been so helpful to have someone who’s department head of sex scenes.”

Instead, Williams shared, many of her sex scenes were left up to creators Dunham and Jenni Konner and the actors themselves to choreograph ahead of filming. She recalled one particularly infamous scene from 2015 that involved Marnie and her on-screen boyfriend Desi, as played by future “The Bear” Emmy winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

“I have this picture of Lena and Jenni acting out the moment where Desi was going down on me — eating my ass — and I have a picture of them where I think it’s Jenni is leaning over a windowsill and Lena is leaning behind her like smiling being like, ‘This is what we picture,’” Williams shared on the podcast. “And I was like, ‘Great!’ but they were busy. That should have been someone else’s job.”

Williams’ comments are not the first time the sexual themes and bare-all scenes of “Girls” have been reassessed in hindsight now that Hollywood has embraced intimacy coordinators. In a 2022 interview, Dunham shared that she “would have loved” having one on the “Girls” set.

“I know as an actor sometimes you feel anxious going to the director with a concern, even if you really like them, you just don’t want to be the party pooper – you just have your own self-consciousness,” Dunham said. “And to have a person there who is devoted to that dialogue and your comfort, I mean, I would have loved to have it on ‘Girls’ … I’m just so happy that we’re reaching a time where sets in general are a more carefully monitored thing.”

“M3GAN 2.0,” starring Williams, hits theaters Friday. You can listen to the full “Not Skinny but Not Fat” episode here.











