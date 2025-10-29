Allison Williams Understands How ‘Layers of Privilege’ Led Fans to Hate Her Over the Years: ‘Theater-Kid Energy’

Allison Williams understands why audiences have not always vibed with her.

While talking with The New York Times about her new film “Regretting You,” Williams opened up about the “sometimes vitriolic” comments she received throughout her career. Even though the messages have been mean, the actress said she understands why people are annoyed with her.

“First, the theater-kid energy is triggering for a lot of people,” Williams said. “There’s a reason I don’t sing regularly. I get to do it once a decade without it becoming too annoying.”

She continued: “The other thing is, I have so many different layers of privilege that it’s hard for me to put together the idea of a person it would be less fun to root for. I’m much more satisfying to root against. I really get it. I really, really get it.”

Those layers of privilege Williams mentioned come two-fold from the fact that she’s now a successful actress in the industry but also the daughter of former NBC News anchor Brian Williams and broadcast producer Jane Stoddard-Williams.

She shot to fame in the 2010s playing Marnie on HBO’s “Girls” opposite Lena Dunham. After that, she found movie success playing one of the villains in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut film “Get Out” in 2017.

“I always have cared about what people think about me, I still do, but I can’t begrudge people their reactions,” Williams said. “I feel like it’s changed though. Gen Z has a totally different read on Marnie. They have a much more charitable and warm feeling toward her.”