Allison Williams Scored a ‘Round of Applause’ During the Premiere of THAT ‘Girls’ Scene | Video

It’s not fair to say that Allison Williams has regrets playing Marnie in “Girls.” But she does have one scene she’s nervous about her “M3GAN” co-star, 14-year-old Violet McGraw, watching.

During Williams’ latest appearance on “Late Night,” Seth Meyers pointed out that McGraw is getting closer to an age “where someone might say, Oh my god, do you know what show you would like? ‘Girls.’”

“To which I say, no,” Williams said as the studio audience laughed. “How do I put this? Every time this thought experiment comes to mind, there is just one scene. If you know, you know.”

“Yep,” Meyers said immediately.

“That’s just the one thing that flies into my head when I picture Violet seeing it,” Williams said.

If you’re Violet McGraw, please stop reading. For everyone else, the scene in question happens in Season 4 of the HBO hit. The first episode of the season starts with Marnie getting her butt eaten by her musical partner and on-again, off-again romantic interest Desi, played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is now known for his work on “The Bear.” When the episode first premiered, it sparked waves of internet reactions as everything about “Girls” did. But Williams has a distinct memory of how that scene was received.

“At the premiere of that season, I recall there being like a round of applause after that scene in the theater. I was just sitting with my family like ‘Well,’” Williams said.

Both Williams and Meyers defended the scene as it does show there’s more dimension to Marnie’s relationship with Desi. But when it comes to her young “M3GAN” co-star, Williams is hoping McGraw will stick to her appearances in “Sesame Street” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” Watch the full “Late Night with Seth Meyers” interview below.