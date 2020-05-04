Almar Latour Named CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of Wall Street Journal

Dow Jones announced Monday that it has appointed Almar Latour the new CEO of Dow Jones and publisher of the Wall Street Journal, less than a month after Will Lewis announced he is stepping down from the role in April.

Latour is currently the publisher for Barron’s Group and executive vice president at Dow Jones. He will officially take on his new positions May 15, when Lewis departs.

“I’d like to thank Rupert Murdoch, Lachlan Murdoch and Robert Thomson for their trust — and for their deep and continued support for and investment in quality journalism and the national and international institution that is Dow Jones,” Latour said in a Monday statement.

He went on, “Our role is more important than ever before. Our millions of readers and users in the U.S. and beyond are all faced with uncertainty in time ahead and our unique brand of factual news and analysis serves to help them make decisions in business, finance and personal life.”

Latour also credited Lewis for leaving Dow Jones in “great shape” for him.

Lewis took the position in 2014, beginning as interim CEO in January of that year and taking on the job full-time in May. In the time since, Dow Jones and its companies saw increases in subscriptions and digital subscriptions, with Barron’s subscribers hitting a record in the second quarter of 2020 and the Journal experiencing record subscriber levels in the first half of Fiscal Year 2020.