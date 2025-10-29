Alphabet Delivers First-Ever $100 Billion Quarter Owing to Growth in Search, AI and Cloud

For the first time in the company’s history, Alphabet has surpassed $100 billion of revenue. The company reported its history-making third quarter results on Wednesday.

“Alphabet had a terrific quarter, with double-digit growth across every major part of our business,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google, wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Revenues for Google Services increased 14% year-over-year to hit $87.1 billion. Every major division that makes up Services — Google search and other; YouTube ads; Google subscriptions, platforms and devices; and Google Cloud — saw notable growth during this time period. Google Search and other increased by 15%; YouTube ads increased by 16%; and Google Cloud increased by a notable 34%. Additionally, revenue for the Google subscriptions, platforms and devices devision grew by 21%.

Much of this growth, especially the growth around search and Google Cloud, was the result of increased applications of artificial intelligence. AI Overviews and AI Mode have been added to Google Search more and more. As for Google Cloud, AI Infrastructure and Generative AI Solutions have been added to that offering, which ended the quarter with $155 billion in backlog.

Alphabet also reported having 300 million paid subscriptions during the quarter, led by Google One and YouTube Premium.

Here are the quarter’s results:

Net income: $34.98 billion, a 33% increase compared to $26.3 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share: $2.87 per share, compared to $2.27 per share expected from analysts estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance.

Revenue: $102.3 billion, up 16% year over year and above the $100.1 billion expected from analysts estimates compiled by Yahoo Finance.

YouTube Ad Revenue: $10.3 billion, a 16% increase from the $8.9 billion reported a year ago.

Google Subscriptions, Platforms and Devices: $12.9 billion, a 21% increase from the $10.7 billion reported a year ago.

Heading into the report, investors expected a big quarter for the company. During the three months ending in September, the company’s stock price soared 38%, hitting its best quarterly performance in two decades. In October alone its stock price climbed 11%, and Alphabet closed at a record all-time of $269.93.

Much of this bump reflects the increased optimism around Google in the AI race now that a ruling has been made in the company’s search antitrust case. In September, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Google would not have to sell off its Chrome browser and it will still be able to mine search results for its generative AI product. But it was more of a compromise than an outright victory for Google as the search company will now have to share data with its competitors.

