Altice USA Rebrands to Optimum Communications

Altice USA is rebranding itself to Optimum Communications, effective Friday. It will also change its stock ticker symbol from ATUS to OPTU, which will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange starting Nov. 19.

The rebrand comes amid a multi-year transformation at the company, which includes “modernizing its network and enhancing the customer experience to investing in innovation and streamlining operations.” The name and ticker symbol changes do not impact the company’s ownership structure, leadership, services or day-to-day operations.

“This is more than a name change – it’s a reflection of who we are and where we are going,” Optimum chairman and CEO Dennis Mathew said in a statement. “As we accelerate our transformation and deepen our commitment to our customers, employees, and communities, aligning our corporate identity with the strong Optimum brand underscores our focus on simplicity, performance, and purpose. It’s an incredibly exciting time for the organization as it enters its next chapter as one unified Optimum.”

Altice is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.4 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand.

It first acquired Cablevision for $10 billion back in 2015. In 2017, Altice said it planned to phase out the Optimum name, which Cablevision had launched in 1999, but ended up keeping it instead.

In its third quarter of 2025, Altice added 58,000 video customers to new video tiers, compared to 5,000 in the year ago period, through new video customer acquisitions and migrations of existing customers. It also reached 226,000 video customers on new tiers, or 13% of its residential video customer base. Total video revenue for the quarter came in at $645,207, compared to $715,117 a year ago.

In addition to its cable connectivity and TV business, Altice operates Optimum Media, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients, and News 12, which delivers local news content.