Alton Brown Says He Votes Republican (But Hates Trump) and Folks Are Still Upset

While Brown doesn’t like Trump that much, that hasn’t caused him to stop referring to himself as a conservative

| November 9, 2020 @ 9:07 PM Last Updated: November 10, 2020 @ 7:05 AM
Alton Brown Comes Out As a Republican, and Folks Are Upset About It

Popular Food Network host Alton Brown stepped in it a bit on Monday night when he admitted to all 4.5 million of his Twitter followers that he’s a lifelong Republican. Though has expressed in no uncertain terms a considerable disdain for Donald Trump, Brown still calls himself a conservative.

Brown tweeted: “I have voted Republican most of my life. I consider myself a conservative. I want to believe there are still ‘very fine’ people on both sides of the aisle but…if #GOP leaders don’t get their collective noses out of that man’s ass, we’re gonna have words.”

A lot of folks, unsurprisingly, were not totally in love with Brown’s admission, even though he’s opposed to Trump. With many of these fans — former fans now, maybe — pointing out that the Republican agenda was not exactly effective or particularly uplifting before Trump came along.

Here’s a sampling of the frustrated replies.

Brown’s political allegiance is actually not all that surprising — while he hasn’t often often gotten overtly political in public, it’s not a secret that he’s extremely religious and enjoys exercising his 2nd Amendment rights.

The reason why people are upset at Brown’s “I have voted Republican most of my life” tweet, in case it isn’t clear, is the fact that Brown still considers himself to be a conservative Republican despite the takeover of the party by Trump and his supporters.

But even before Trump, Republicans have opposed LGBTQ rights and women’s reproductive rights, gutted the voting rights act, put the U.S. into endless wars in the Middle East, and so on. These fans of Brown above are frustrated that he accepted those things and stayed a Republican, and even now classifies himself as a conservative.

All that said, Brown may be leaning more generally toward the left now than that tweet would indicate. On Monday night, Brown also complained about the incumbent senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who both face runoff elections against Democratic challengers for control of the Senate.

So at least Trump isn’t the only Republican that Brown doesn’t like.

