Fortune Names Alyson Shontell Editor in Chief

Alyson Shontell has been named the new editor in chief of Fortune, according to CEO Alan Murray.

Murray made the announcement in his CEO Daily Newsletter on Tuesday. Shontell is currently co-editor in chief of Insider’s business division and will start at Fortune on Oct. 6.

“Fortune is the premiere brand in business journalism. I’m thrilled to join this prestigious newsroom and work with the executive team to transform Fortune into a digital powerhouse,” said Shontell in a statement Tuesday.

Murray added, “Alyson is the perfect person to position Fortune for its second century. She has a deep love of great journalism and storytelling. She has overseen award-winning coverage of some of the most important business stories of our time. She is rooted in the tech world, which is the fundamental driver of almost everything happening in business today. And she is a true digital native. As employee number six at Business Insider, she helped shape and build the most successful pure play digital business journalism franchise of our time, and we look forward to seeing what she’ll accomplish at Fortune.

Shontell was a member of the founding team at Insider, joining in 2008 and serving as editor in chief since 2016. Fortune, which was purchased by Chatchaval Jiaravanon in 2018, expects a 74% increase in digital revenue in 2021 compared to 2020 and a 121% increase since 2019. The site launched a redesigned print magazine, website and app last year.

Fortune’s previous editor in chief, Clifton Leaf, announced he was stepping down earlier this summer. Deputy editor Brian O’Keefe has served as acting editor in chief in the interim.