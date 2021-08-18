Alyssa Milano on Her ‘Terrifying’ Car Accident After Uncle Had Heart Attack While Driving

Alyssa Milano is speaking out about the “terrifying and traumatic” car accident she was involved in on Tuesday when her uncle suffered a heart attack while behind the wheel.

The actress posted an update on social media on Wednesday in which she said that her beloved Uncle Mitch is still in the hospital and that she is “unsure” if he will recover from the event.

“Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us.”

“I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me,” the thread continued.

She added, “Uncle Mitch is such an important part of our family. He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

Milano then expressed her wish that the media will afford her family the “kindness of privacy” during this “incredibly painful time” before encouraging followers to get CPR certification should an accident arise in their own lives.

“Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life,” she concluded. “The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Alyssa Milano was traveling with her uncle on an L.A. freeway on Tuesday when Mitch started to have a medical issue and fell unconscious at the wheel, causing another vehicle to hit theirs. Milano then sprung into action from the passenger seat, slamming on the brakes with her hand and bringing the car to a stop before more damage could be done. She also reportedly performed CPR on Mitch until first responders arrived.

Following the accident on Tuesday evening, Milano tweeted, “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions. It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”