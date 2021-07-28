Bob Odenkirk Is OK, Cue the Collective Sigh of Relief: ‘Oh Thank God’

Finally, some good news. Bob Odenkirk is reportedly in stable condition following his collapse on the “Better Call Saul” set Tuesday night. After a nail-biting couple of hours, colleagues and fans alike are taking to Twitter to celebrate.

Odenkirk’s representatives issued an update on the actor’s condition on Wednesday afternoon.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” the statement read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk’s son, Nate, also relayed the news on Twitter, writing, “He’s going to be okay.”

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk was in production on the sixth and final season of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” series when the incident occurred on-location in New Mexico Tuesday, prompting both well-wishes and worries the world over, notably from former co-stars Bryan Cranston and David Cross.

Fortunately, our worst fears were abated. Here’s how the cast and crew on “Better Call Saul” responded to the news.

Michael McKean, who played Chuck on the “Breaking Bad” spinoff, wrote in response to Nate’s tweet, “Thanks, Nate. Love him up good, hear?”

Thanks, Nate. Love him up good, hear? — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Rhea Seehorn (AKA Kim Wexler) replied with a string of heart emojis.

Words apparently failed Peter Gould, creator and showrunner behind “Better Call Saul,” as well. He reacted with some exuberant lightning bolt emojis.

