Alyssa Wapanatâhk to Play Tiger Lily in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

Newcomer Alyssa Wapanatâhk has closed a deal to make her feature film debut and play Tiger Lily in Disney’s “Peter Pan & Wendy,” an insider with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Additionally, insiders add that this version of Tiger Lily is being reimagined for the new film.

Ever Anderson is set to play Wendy while Alexander Molony will play Peter Pan, the famous boy who wouldn’t grow up. “Pete’s Dragon” director David Lowery is directing “Peter Pan & Wendy” from a script he co-wrote with Toby Halbrooks. Jim Whitaker is producing. It was also previously reported that Jude Law was in talks to play Captain Hook. “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi will be spreading pixie dust in the movie, as she’s set to play Tinker Bell.

Disney adapted J.M. Barrie’s famous novel and play in 1953, and since then, there have been many on-screen adaptations, such as Steven Spielberg’s “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Joe Wright’s “Pan.” Benh Zeitlin recently directed “Wendy,” which looks at the character of Wendy in the classic tale.

Following its release of the live-action remake of “Mulan,” which opened in theaters abroad and also through premium video on demand, Disney has a handful of other live-action takes on animated classics in the works, including “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey, “Cruella” starring Emma Stone and “Jungle Cruise” inspired by the Disneyland attraction starring Dwayne Johnson.

Alyssa Wapanatâhk is a Canadian actress and a member of the Cree (Nêhiyaw) First Nation. She has been acting since she was 16 years old. She also recently wrote, produced and directed the short film “Napes Kasêkipatwât / The Boy And The Braid” which was one of the first-ever recipients of the Telus Indigenous Storyteller Edition grants.

It is not known precisely how Tiger Lily will be reimagined, Disney+ recently added a content advisory to the animated “Peter Pan” due to that film’s racist depiction of Native Americans.

The news of Alyssa Wapanatâhk casting was first reported by The Illuminerdi.