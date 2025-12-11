‘Skinny Dip’ TV Adaptation Lands at Prime Video With Amanda Seyfried as Star, EP

Amanda Seyfried will star in and executive produce a TV adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s “Skinny Dip” in the works at Amazon’s Prime Video.

Produced by Warner Bros. Television, “Skinny Dip” hails from “Once Upon a Time” co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, who serve as executive producers and writers. The one-hour dramedy series is described as an “action-romantic-comedy-triangle about murder, vengeance and the elusiveness of true accountability in this world.”

The project was first reported to be in development at HBO Max in March, but shifted over to Prime Video after the streamer stepped up with a $2 million+ package for the series in a deal that closed Wednesday, according to an individual with knowledge of the deal.

Seyfried will star as Joey Perrone, whose second anniversary takes her by surprise.

“She expected earrings, but instead, her husband Chaz had, shall we say, alternate plans,” per the official logline. “After unexpectedly finding herself on the other side of those plans, she vows to get revenge. Teaming up with a disgraced ex-cop, Joey sets out to make Chaz pay.”

“Skinny Dip” is also executive produced by Doozer’s Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer via its overall deal with WBTV as well as Hiaasen.

With the project currently in development, no additional casting has been revealed yet.

Best known for her beloved film roles in “Mamma Mia!,” “Mean Girls” and “Les Misérables,” Seyfried has delved into TV in recent years with projects including Apple TV’s “The Crowded Room,” in which she starred opposite Tom Holland, and Peacock’s “Long Bright River.” She starred in this year’s musical feature film “The Testament of Ann Lee” as the titular character.

Horowitz and Kitsis are best known for creating ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” which ran for seven seasons. They served as executive producers on “Lost” and have writing credits across “Felicity,” “One Tree Hill,” “Birds of Prey,” “Life As We Know It,” “Confessions of an American Bride” and the “Tron” franchise.