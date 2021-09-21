‘Amazing World of Gumball’ Finale Movie and Revival Series Set at HBO Max, Cartoon Network

Here’s some amazing news: “The Amazing World of Gumball” is finally coming back with not one, but two new projects “coming soon” to HBO Max and Cartoon Network from original series creator Ben Bocquelet: a movie that will serve as the series finale for the original show and an “accompanying series” that will branch out of that TV film.

The projects, which are being produced for both the streamer and the network and mark the first greenlights out of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, WarnerMedia Kids and Family’s flagship television animation studio within EMEA, were revealed Tuesday ahead of Warner Bros. Television’s virtual presentations at the Television Critics Association press tour.

Here is the official description for the movie, which has the working title of “The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie!”: Staying true to its self-referential and meta comedic roots that endeared “The Amazing World of Gumball” to fans around the world, the movie begins when Gumball’s biggest fan finds the show’s missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball’s cartoon world. Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own. Utilizing the latest animation techniques and CG technology, the movie promises to be both a comedic, emotional, and epic conclusion for fans of the original series and a new beginning in establishing the world for the accompanying series.

That “accompanying series” has the working title of “The Amazing World of Gumball: The Series,” and will serve as a kind of revival of the original show, but with direct connection to the plot of the movie.

“The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie!” will be executive produced and directed by Bocquelet, from a script written with Shane Mack (“Coffee and Kareem”). Sam Register, Vanessa Brookman and Sarah Fell are executive producers.

“The Amazing World of Gumball” aired for six seasons on Cartoon Network from May 2011-June 2019. The show garnered multiple awards including an International Emmy, nine BAFTA Children’s Awards, six British Animation Awards and three Annie Awards.

“We could not think of a better show to kick off our first batch of project greenlights under the Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe banner,” Sam Register and Vanessa Brookman, co-heads of Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said in a statement. “With this movie and new series, we have an ‘amazing’opportunity with Ben to provide a satisfying conclusion that Gumball fans have been hoping for while also establishing the next chapter of this charming, colorful and inventive series.”

Amy Friedman, head of Kids & Family Programming at Warner Bros, added: “Gumball is one of those rare characters who effortlessly seems to tell us the truth, make us laugh and unify people, and now Bocquelet returns to bring Gumball back where he belongs – on an interdimensional journey right back to the fans.”