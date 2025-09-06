Amazon Advertising Exec Krishan Bhatia Departs After One Year

Advertising executive Krishan Bhatia is leaving Amazon after one year at the company, according to an internal memo sent to staff. Bhatia joined Amazon as the VP of global video advertising and partnerships in April 2024 from NBCUniversal, where he developed the company’s systems of audience measurement.

“Krishan Bhatia has made the decision to leave Amazon. We’re grateful for his contributions to the Amazon Ads organization and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” an Amazon Ads spokesperson said in a statement to TheWrap.

News of Bhatia’s departure was first reported by Ad Age.

Bhatia was tasked with heading Amazon’s global video marketing for Amazon Ads. He led a group of global salespeople in an effort to monetize the company’s operations related to sports, Freevee, Twitch and Prime Video.

Bhatia reported to Alan Moss, who said at the time of his hiring, “I’m excited about the impact his wealth of experience in the media and advertising business will have for our customers in the streaming TV space.”

He was also part of a “joint industry committee” supported by Fox, NBCU, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global and TelevisaUnivsion and that worked toward obtaining industry-wide certification of different types of technology used to measure audiences.