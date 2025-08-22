Amazon MGM Studios Taps Helen Moss as Head of International Theatrical Distribution

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Helen Moss to become their new Head of International Theatrical Distribution, the studio announced on Friday.

Moss was previously the SVP of International Distribution at Paramount and will launch Amazon MGM Studios new foreign theatrical distribution arm.

Amazon MGM Studios Head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical, Courtenay Valenti, informed staffers with a memo.

Dear Amazon MGM Studios Team,

I am thrilled to welcome Helen Moss as the new Head of International Theatrical Distribution. Helen brings over 15 years of experience in international distribution and we are excited to welcome her expertise. With 15 films scheduled for 2026 and significant growth planned for the coming years, we are entering an exciting new chapter where we will control and execute on our theatrical strategy on a worldwide basis. Helen’s leadership will be instrumental in realizing these ambitious goals.

In her role, Helen will report to me and work closely with Sue Kroll, Global Head of Marketing, along with Kevin Wilson, Head of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, and Charlie Coleman, Head of International Theatrical Marketing along with Stephen Bruno, Head of Film Marketing, and Co-Heads of Film Publicity, Adriene Bowles and Christine Batista, ensuring seamless integration across our worldwide theatrical operations and marketing initiatives.

Helen was most recently at Paramount Pictures, where she served as Senior VP of International Theatrical Distribution. In this role, she oversaw the planning and execution of all theatrical releases, earning a stellar reputation for growing film franchises and achieving remarkable box office success. Some notable films she has been involved with include Mission Impossible: Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick, and A Quiet Place, among others.

Helen brings a wealth of experience and skills to our team. Known for embracing innovation and possessing an acute strategic vision, Helen has consistently demonstrated her ability to inspire and lead first-class teams. Her diverse business background, including roles at Expedia and Intercontinental Hotels Group, provides a unique perspective that will undoubtedly benefit our operations. This combination of industry knowledge, leadership prowess, and financial understanding makes Helen an exceptional addition to our team.

Please join me in giving Helen a warm welcome to the Amazon MGM Studios family.

Best, Courtenay

The move comes as Amazon MGM Studios is looking to launch its own international theatrical distribution arm, with its current foreign distribution deal with Warner Bros. set to expire at the end of this year. The studio aims to have the division operational in 2026.

Deadline first reported the news.