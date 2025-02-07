Amazon MGM Studios Plans International Distribution Division

Amazon MGM Studios is looking to launch its own international theatrical distribution arm, as its current foreign distribution deal with Warner Bros. is set to expire at the end of this year, TheWrap has learned.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the move would represent a significant expansion for Amazon, which has re-embraced the theatrical window since acquiring MGM three years ago for $8.45 billion. The studio’s first major theatrical release after the acquisition, “Creed III,” ended up being a box office hit with a franchise-best $58.3 million opening weekend and $276.1 million worldwide gross.

The studio’s upcoming slate includes several high profile 2026 releases: Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson in Timur Bekmambetov’s “Mercy” (Jan. 23); “Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie” with Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson and Nicholas Braun (Feb. 20); Ryan Gosling’s “Project Hail Mary” (Mar. 20); and Travis Knight’s Mattel adaptation of “Masters of the Universe” (Jun. 5).

The company’s last theatrical release, Dwayne Johnson Christmas movie “Red One,” grossed $185.9 million worldwide.

While no specific timeline has been announced, the company aims to have the division operational in 2026. The studio will make its first appearance at CinemaCon as a combined entity this April.