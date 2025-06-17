Amazon CEO Tells Staffers to Expect AI-Related Layoffs: ‘It Should Change the Way Our Work Is Done’

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy informed staffers that they should anticipate a wave of layoffs across the company as Amazon expedites the implementation of artificial intelligence in an effort to boost and/or improve customers’ experiences.

“As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Jassy wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday. “It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

