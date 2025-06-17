Amazon CEO Tells Staffers to Expect AI-Related Layoffs: ‘It Should Change the Way Our Work Is Done’

“We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Andy Jassy says in a Tuesday memo

Andy Jassy on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Credit: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Andy Jassy on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City. (Credit: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)
Raquel Harris

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy informed staffers that they should anticipate a wave of layoffs across the company as Amazon expedites the implementation of artificial intelligence in an effort to boost and/or improve customers’ experiences.

“As we roll out more Generative AI and agents, it should change the way our work is done. We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs,” Jassy wrote in a memo to employees on Tuesday. “It’s hard to know exactly where this nets out over time, but in the next few years, we expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company.”

More to come…

Taraji P. Henson stands solemnly in a tense nighttime scene from Netflix’s Straw, wearing a red volunteer vest over a white shirt, surrounded by a blurred crowd under dramatic blue and red emergency lights.
Read Next
Tyler Perry's 'Straw' Scores Biggest Netflix Movie Audience of 2025 With Nearly 50 Million Views in 2nd Week

Raquel Harris

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured on several platforms, including Ebony magazine, NPR,…

Comments