Social Media Surpasses TV, Online Articles as Americans’ Top News Source for the First Time, Reuters Study Says

Social media has overtaken TV and websites/apps as a primary news source for the first time, according to a new poll from Reuters and the University of Oxford.

Per its findings, 54% of respondents surveyed reported accessing news via social media and video networks in the U.S. in the last week, compared to 50% who accessed TV news and 48% who accessed websites/apps in the same period.

The shift is being driven in large part by younger groups, with 54% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 and 50% between 25 and 34 saying social media/video networks are their main news source – increases of 13 and 6 points respectively compared to last year.

When it comes to specific platforms being used as news sources, Facebook reached 26% of respondents in the last week, followed by YouTube with 21%, Instagram with 16%, WhatsApp with 15%, X with 11%, TikTok with 10%.

Other notable sources included Facebook Messenger with 5%, LinkedIn and Telegram with 4% each, Snapchat and Reddit with 3% each, and Threads and Bluesky with 1% each.

AI chatbots are also becoming an emerging source of news with a total of 7% usage for news each week, though it is much higher with those under 25 (15%).

Despite the shift, a notable finding from the poll is that 38% of respondents said they would look to news outlets that they trust, 35% would look to official sources and 25% would look to fact-checkers before social media (14%) to verify whether something is false, misleading or fake.

More than half of respondents worldwide (58%) agreed that they were worried about what is real and fake online when it comes to news, a 4 point increase from 2022, with 73% of U.S. respondents concerned.

Another relatively positive sign is that overall trust in the news remained stable for the third year in a row at 40%, despite being four points lower overall than it was at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to social media, the proportion of Americans consuming news video weekly has grown from just over half (55%) in 2021 to around three-quarters (72%) today.

The majority of this consumption is accessed via third-party platforms (61%) such as Facebook, YouTube, X, Instagram, and TikTok rather than via news websites or apps (29%), adding further evidence to the narrative about the diminishing influence of legacy media.

The United States has among the highest proportion (15%) accessing one or more podcasts in the last week, with many of these now filmed and distributed via video platforms such as YouTube and TikTok.