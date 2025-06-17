Vice Media Sets Adam Stotsky as CEO

Adam Stotsky has been tapped as the new CEO of Vice Media, the company announced on Monday.

“Real excited to share the news of Adam Stotsky joining Vice Media as our new CEO. Look forward to partnering with Adam — he will be a great leader as we continue to move company to next level,” Executive Chairman Michael Lang shared. “This announcement, plus the recent hiring of Amy Powell as Head of Vice Studios, are just additional signs that ‘Vice is Back.’”

“Adam is a seasoned operator with deep brand expertise across television, sports and media,” he continued in a statement. “He is the perfect executive to lead Vice for our next phase of growth. The company has significant momentum and with Adam now in place, we are well-positioned for the future.”

“I look forward to building the company and the Vice brand during a time of rapid change and consolidation in the media and entertainment sector,” Stotsky added.

Former CEO Bruce Dixon will now exit Vice, as Stotsky began on Monday.

“The Board and I want to thank Bruce for all his efforts to streamline the company, achieve profitability and better position us for future growth,” Lang added. “We wish Bruce continued success in his next chapter.”

Stotsky was formerly the president of E! and Esquire at NBCUniversal, as well as Chief Marketing Officer for NBC Entertainment, president of Dick Clark Productions and, most recently, chief strategy and commercial officer at OBB Media.