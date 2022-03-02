Amazon Is Closing Its Physical Bookstores

Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will close all of its physical bookstores, popups, home goods stores and toy shops.

Reuters first reported the news, which reflects change for Amazon, which opened its first bookshop in Seattle in 2015 after first gaining success from selling books online.

The Internet retailer operates several other similar models of shopping — such as its 4-star stores, which curate devices, electronics, and other objects that have received high customer satisfaction in one physical location. This branch of brick and mortar retail was announced in 2018.

But the experiment is over, it appears, as Amazon will close its 4-star, pop up and bookstore locations on various dates and notify customers via signage. According to Reuters, workers will either receive severance or will have the opportunity to move jobs to a nearby Amazon store.

While the physical book stores are shuttering, the jury is still out on Amazon Go Stores, where customers can check out without any form of cashier (including self-checkout), and the integration of Amazon technology and services within Whole Foods has only just begun. Amazon Fresh stores, which model off of grocery shopping, will also remain open.

In January, Amazon also announced plans to open a fashion store, Amazon Style, later this year in the greater Los Angeles area. The idea is that algorithms will help customers try on clothes.