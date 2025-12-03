Amazon Fire TV’s New Alexa+ Feature Will Let Prime Video Users Skip to Their Favorite Movie Scenes

Amazon’s Fire TV will make it easier for Prime Video users to skip to their favorite movie scenes with a new Alexa+ feature powered by AI.

Users can now tell Alexa+ the movie moment they’re thinking of and jump straight to that scene within seconds without having to search or fast-forward. The feature works with thousands of Prime Video movies by understanding scene descriptions, character names and famous quotes processed through the streaming service’s X-Ray feature.

Examples include “Jump to the scene in ‘Red One’ where Santa flies over the city” or “Jump to the scene when John McClane says ‘Come out to the coast, we’ll get together, have a few laughs’”

The feature, which works on movies included with a Prime membership or that are purchased or rented through Prime Video, is built on Amazon Bedrock and utilizes a variety of large language models, including Amazon Nova and Anthropic Claude.

Looking ahead, Amazon plans to roll the feature out to more movies and scenes and expand the capability to TV shows.

The latest Alexa+ feature comes as it already can offer personalized streaming suggestions across Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max and more. It will also provide information an actor’s filmography, a movie’s soundtrack or behind-the-scenes trivia.

Additionally, Alexa+ update viewers on the scores of their favorite sports teams, share player stats during games and find live events across Prime Video, Sling TV, DirecTV and Fubo.