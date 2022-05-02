Amazon Freevee, formerly known as IMDb TV, is increasing its slate of original programming. The service announced several pickups during its Newfronts presentations on Monday.

The new projects include “America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation,” “Beyond Black Beauty,” “Play Doh Squished” and “Post Malone: Runaway.”

Freevee also picked up a second season of “Bosch: Legacy,” as well as two more seasons of “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

“Amazon Freevee is a trailblazer in the AVOD space, reimagining, redefining, and leveling up the quality of content offered by a free streaming service,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee, said in a joint statement. “By developing and programming inspired, fan-favorite Original series and movies — produced and delivered by Amazon Studios in partnership with some of the industry’s best creators and studio partners — and by securing exclusive, highly sought licensed content, we have built a destination where viewers know they can discover and enjoy something new, or indulge in something they already love. We’ve also built a home for talent where their ideas will be nurtured and brought to life, and are building a brand where advertisers know they will find popular, compelling programming. Today’s announcements about our upcoming slate showcase our continued commitment to delivering customers the premium content they crave — always free of charge.”

“America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation” is a new unscripted competition series that will bring contestants inside studio test kitchens to undergo intense challenges that may earn them a spot on the “ATK” team. The series is executive produced by David Nussbaum, Jack Bishop, David Lonner and Mark Itkin.

Hosted by Sarah Hyland, “Play Doh Squished” is described as a fast-paced, family competition series where three teams of four family members and/or friends compete in a series of physical and creative challenges. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and eOne. Hyland also executive produces alongside Tara Long,Will Erb, Allison Berkley and Briana Vowels.

“Beyond Black Beauty,” based on the novel of the same name, is a coming-of-age story that follows Jolie Dumont, an equestrian with Olympic aspirations whose journey is suddenly halted when her mother, Janelle, moves them from their posh Belgium life to Janelle’s childhood home in Baltimore. Jolie struggles to find roots, but as she bonds with an equally spirited horse named Black Beauty, she learns to embrace the family’s ranch, where Black cowboys have been entrenched in their DNA for more than a century. In this multigenerational tale of adversity, humility, and love, Jolie finally discovers the value of family and home. The project hails from Sinking Ship Entertainment and Leif Films.

“Post Malone: Runway” is a one-hour music documentary that follows the Grammy nominated artist’s 2019 area tour. From Pulse Films and Federal Films, the doc will feature exclusive backstage access, live performances and intimate interviews. It was created by BAFTA-nominated Hector Dockrill and written and produced by Sam Bridger and Casey Engelhardt. Dre London, Austin Rosen and Bobby Greenleaf will executive produce.