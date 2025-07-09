Amazon MGM Hires Charlie Coleman as International Marketing Chief

Amazon MGM has hired former Warner Bros. exec Charlie Coleman as its head of international marketing. He will be based in London and will report to the studio’s global marketing chief, Sue Kroll.

Coleman got his start in entertainment marketing in 2001 as a marketing campaign manager for Disney, rising to become EMEA vice president and franchise manager for the studio.

He moved to Warner Bros. in 2019 and rose to become EVP of international marketing there under Kroll’s leadership, overseeing the marketing campaigns for films like “The Batman,” “Elvis,” the “Dune” films and most recently “A Minecraft Movie.”

Coleman is the latest former Warner executive to join Amazon alongside Kroll and Courtenay Valenti, who was the president of production and development at Warner and now is in charge of Amazon MGM’s theatrical division.

“This hire marks an important next step as we continue to scale our global marketing capabilities,” Kroll wrote in a memo obtained by TheWrap. “Charlie’s leadership, combined with the outstanding work already happening across this team, positions us to continue raising the bar as we bring our films to audiences worldwide.”

Coleman’s hire comes as Amazon MGM continues to build towards releasing a full theatrical slate year in and year out starting in 2026 with a list of films that includes Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s “Project Hail Mary,” Travis Knight’s “Masters of the Universe,” and David Leitch’s “How to Rob a Bank.” The studio will also release Luca Guadagnino’s thriller “After the Hunt” starring Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri.