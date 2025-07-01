Amazon’s ‘Fourth Wing’ Loses Showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett, Jac Schaeffer Eyed for Adaptation

Amazon MGM Studio’s “Fourth Wing” series lost its showrunner, according to multiple media reports. Moira Walley-Beckett, known for creating Netflix’s “Anne with an E” and for being one of the writers on “Breaking Bad,” stepped away from the project after previously signing on last July. “Agatha All Along” and “WandaVision” creator Jac Schaeffer is now reportedly eyeing the project.

The project does not currently have a series order from Amazon or a cast attached.

Schaeffer’s rumored involvement comes as she’s reportedly signed a deal with the studio. She’s also not the only one who has been added to the project. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s Amazon MGM Studios-based Kilter Films, which has been behind series like “Fallout” and “The Peripheral,” has joined the project alongside Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society. Outlier has been part of the “Fourth Wing” adaptation since Amazon MGM Studios scored the rights to the novels in 2023.

Written by author Rebecca Yarros, “Fourth Wing” is technically the first book in the “Empyrean” series. The novel centers on Violet Sorrengail, who is forced by her mother to become a dragon rider. The series follows her as she endures deadly quests while being pursued by one of the most dangerous riders around, Xaden Riorson.

“Fourth Wing” was published in May of 2023 and quickly amassed a rabid following largely thanks to BookTok, the reading-focused subset of TikTok. The first three novels in the planned five-novel series have sold more than 12 million editions in the United States, according to the New York Times. The third book in the series, “Onyx Storm,” sold 2.7 million copies in its first week alone, making it the fastest-selling adult novel in 20 years. Amazon MGM Studios currently has the rights to both “Fourth Wing” and its sequel “Iron Flame.”