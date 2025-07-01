‘The Bear’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

FX is saying “Yes chef” to more episodes of “The Bear.” The Emmy darling from Christopher Storer was renewed for Season 5 less than a week after its Season 4 return.

This upcoming season is expected to premiere in 2026. That’s a big deal considering that cast obligations have become a major headache for this FX drama. After the resounding success of the first two seasons, Seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back to account for the cast’s busy schedules. Later this year, Jeremy Allen White’s stars in “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere,” while Ebon Moss-Bachrach is in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,”

“‘The Bear’ continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season — as seen through incredibly high viewership — has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” John Landgraf, Chairman of FX, said in a statement to press. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make ‘The Bear’ one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

Season 4 is currently available to stream on Hulu along with the first three seasons of the comedy-drama.

It’s not surprising that “The Bear” would get a Season 5 renewal. To date, the series has won 21 Primetime Emmys for its first two seasons and is expected to be a major player this September for Season 3. Because “The Bear” typically debuts new seasons in June, its awards schedule always feels a bit off. Also, Season 4 ended on a major cliffhanger. Without giving too much away, one of the characters made a decision that has the potential to forever alter the fate of this restaurant they’ve given everything to create.

“The Bear” stars White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu and Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich. A study of excellence and passion against the backdrop of culinary art, the series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The series was created by Storer, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Bidner, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai and Rene Gube. Courtney Storer serves as a co-executive producer as well as the show’s culinary producer. “The Bear” is produced by FX Productions.