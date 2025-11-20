Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon Comedy ‘Compulsive Liar’ Lands at Amazon MGM Studios

Nearly a decade after working together on the Oscar-nominated screenplay for “The Big Sick,” Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon have set up the upcoming comedy “Compulsive Liar” with Amazon MGM.

Just as with “The Big Sick,” Nanjiani will star in the film as well as co-write and co-produce with Gordon alongside Holly Brown of Gaumont. Shawn Levy and Dan Levine will also produce through 21 Laps, with Emily Feher overseeing the project.

“Compulsive Liar” will be based on the Canadian comedy “Menteur” from director Émile Gaudreault, who is an executive producer on this film. While plot details for “Compulsive Liar” are being kept under wraps, “Menteur” follows a man who constantly lies to everyone in his life, right up to the point where his friends and family stage an intervention about his deception. When he fights his loved ones over the intervention, he wakes up the next day in a world where all his lies have come true.

Nanjiani is set to release his next standup special, “Night Thoughts,” on Hulu on December 19. He is also set to appear in Amazon MGM’s upcoming second season of “Fallout” due out next year as well as the new James L. Brooks film, “Ella McCay”; the forthcoming teen road trip comedy from director Bobby Farrelly, “Driver’s Ed”; and Dylan Meyer’s upcoming directorial debut for NEON, “The Wrong Girls.”

Gordon co-developed, wrote and executive produced “Little America” for Apple TV, which just picked up the show based on true American immigrant stories for a second season. Alongside Nanjiani, they formed the production company Winter Coat, which has a first look deal with Sony Television. Gordon is represented by Mosaic, Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham and UTA.