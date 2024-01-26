Amazon MGM Studios in Final Negotiations to Acquire Aubrey Plaza’s ‘My Old Ass’ for $15 Million

Amazon’s MGM Studios is in final negotiations to acquire Megan Park’s second film, “My Old Ass,” which stars Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella, according to an insider with knowledge. The deal is for $15 million.

Amazon MGM Studios is targeting a wide theatrical release for the film in the U.S. and Canada, with international territories still to be determined. Like all of its titles, the ultimate home will be Prime Video.

“My Old Ass,” was produced by LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara in partnership with Steven Rales of Indian Paintbrush, had a sold-out world premiere screening on Saturday evening at Utah’s Eccles Theatre.

In her review of “My Old Ass,” TheWrap’s Ariana Martinez wrote: In her sophomore feature and first film at Sundance, Megan Park’s “My Old Ass” blends the YA journey with elements of sci-fi fantasy through fresh-faced 18-year-old Elliott (Maisy Stella) as she rings in adulthood by coming face-to-face with her 39-year-old self (Aubrey Plaza).

“My Old Ass” begins and sustains a level of authenticity, specifically with the dynamics between Elliott and her two friends, Ro (Kerrice Brooks) and Ruthie (Maddie Ziegler), as well as her two brothers, Max (Seth Isaac Johnson) and Spencer (Carter Trozzolo). Stella brings a refreshing and realistic portrayal of a queer girl who is quick to charm the cute cashier and ignore her mom’s phone calls in favor of a good time.

“My Old Ass” marks the second major collaboration between Robbie and Ackerley’s production banner LuckyChap and Amazon’s MGM Studios, following the success of Emerald Fennell’s biting social satire “Saltburn” last year. MGM distributed the film theatrically, where it grossed an impressive $20 million globally. Bolstered by raves for its cast including Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosemund Pike, Carey Mulligan and Richard E. Grant, “Saltburn” then became one of Prime Video’s most viewed titles after its streaming debut.

Park’s directorial debut, “The Fallout,” starring Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Julie Bowen, was released to widespread critical acclaim on HBO Max in January 2022. The film, which Park also wrote, sparked more discussion across streaming platforms than any other direct-to-streaming movie last year.

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance.

Deadline first reported the news.