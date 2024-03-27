Amazon MGM Studios Production and Post Boss Tim Clawson to Exit

The exec hopes to “get closer to the action” after being distanced from the hands-on aspects of production

Amazon-MGM-Studios-Logo
Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios’ Tim Clawson is set to exit as head of production and post.

Clawson, who joined the studio nearly five years ago, has decided to step away from the role to “get closer to the action,” the executive wrote in a memo to staff Tuesday.

“Nearly five years ago, I joined Studios with the task of establishing a bar raising global production organization responsible for overseeing all Amazon Studios Original content, from script to screen,” Clawson wrote in his note, adding he assembled a team of execs to lead physical production, VFX and post production across the globe. “As the scope and volume of these responsibilities has grown, I’ve found myself increasingly distanced from the hands-on aspects of production that I am most passionate about.”

Clawson concluded his note by sharing his gratitude for his colleagues. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have worked alongside each and every one of you while growing out this team,” he said.

Ronna McDaniel
Read Next
NBC News Dismisses Ronna McDaniel as Contributor Amid Network Revolt

VP of global business operations Dan Scharf also shared the news in a memo to staff, noting Clawson would be moving his career in a “new, albeit familiar, direction.”

“I’ve gotten to know Tim well during his time at Amazon, and have come to value his broad knowledge and innovative approaches to building out an integrated global production team for Amazon MGM Studios,” Scharf said. “I’ve also appreciated his calm demeanor in the face of many production issues and his patience in helping me better understand the nuances of his field.”

As a result of Clawson’s departure, head of TV production Kim Rach will take on leading physical production for the television group and will report directly to Scharf.

Scharf noted that Peter OiIlataguerre, the studio’s head of film production, will remain unchanged. 

Deadline first reported the news.

scott derrickson
Read Next
Scott Derrickson to Remake Classic Noir 'The Night of the Hunter' at Universal

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.