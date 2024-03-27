Amazon MGM Studios’ Tim Clawson is set to exit as head of production and post.

Clawson, who joined the studio nearly five years ago, has decided to step away from the role to “get closer to the action,” the executive wrote in a memo to staff Tuesday.

“Nearly five years ago, I joined Studios with the task of establishing a bar raising global production organization responsible for overseeing all Amazon Studios Original content, from script to screen,” Clawson wrote in his note, adding he assembled a team of execs to lead physical production, VFX and post production across the globe. “As the scope and volume of these responsibilities has grown, I’ve found myself increasingly distanced from the hands-on aspects of production that I am most passionate about.”

Clawson concluded his note by sharing his gratitude for his colleagues. “I can’t express how grateful I am to have worked alongside each and every one of you while growing out this team,” he said.

VP of global business operations Dan Scharf also shared the news in a memo to staff, noting Clawson would be moving his career in a “new, albeit familiar, direction.”

“I’ve gotten to know Tim well during his time at Amazon, and have come to value his broad knowledge and innovative approaches to building out an integrated global production team for Amazon MGM Studios,” Scharf said. “I’ve also appreciated his calm demeanor in the face of many production issues and his patience in helping me better understand the nuances of his field.”

As a result of Clawson’s departure, head of TV production Kim Rach will take on leading physical production for the television group and will report directly to Scharf.

Scharf noted that Peter OiIlataguerre, the studio’s head of film production, will remain unchanged.

Deadline first reported the news.