Amazon MGM Studios Unscripted TV Chief Barry Poznick to Exit

Amazon MGM Studios’ general manager of unscripted television Barry Poznick will transition out of his role after nearly a decade and into a new three-year first-look production deal with the company starting Jan. 1.

Poznick will continue on as an executive producer on all of MGM’s reality franchises, providing creative oversight.

He will serve as a liaison between production, network partners and the studio for shows including, “The Voice,” “Shark Tank,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “Vanderpump Rules,” and “American Gladiators,” among others.

Poznick first joined MGM in 2016 as Alternative Television president, reporting to Worldwide Television Group chairman Mark Burnett at the time. As Burnett’s influence expanded, he entrusted Poznick with the reins of programming, including the last 20 seasons of “Survivor.” During his tenure, Poznick also led the acquisition of Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, while launching an international unit based in the UK.

When Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, Poznick transitioned from MGM Alternative president to his current role as general manager, where he’s launched several Prime Video shows including “Are Your Smarter Than a Celebrity” hosted by Travis Kelce, “007: Road to a Million” with Brian Cox, and the upcoming “American Gladiators” reboot with The Miz & Rocsi Diaz.

Poznick has built a reputation producing talent including Chelsea Handler, Jeff Foxworthy, Ken Jeong, Kevin Hart, Mandy Moore, and the late Joan Rivers. He also has steered ZOO Productions, a company he founded and later sold to All3Media in 2008.

“His exceptional ability to both create and scale hit shows has been instrumental in consistently delivering compelling programming that resonates with audiences worldwide. His deep understanding of global formats and proven track record producing top-rated shows makes this transition a natural evolution of his celebrated career in entertainment,” Amazon global TV head Peter Friedlander said in a memo to staff. “We are delighted that Barry will maintain his relationship with Amazon through a producer deal, allowing us to continue our prosperous partnership.”

Following Poznick’s departure, Lucilla D’Agostino and Kitty Gambel will continue to lead the creative development, while Justin Dudek will continue to lead physical production.

Gambel and D’Agostino will report directly to Friedlander, while Dudek and MGM Worldwide Television’s international unscripted TV senior vice president Dom Bird will report to Gambel.

Ryan Singer will also continue to serve as head of business affairs, while Tony Borbagiovanni will continue as head of production finance.

More to come…