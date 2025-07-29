Amazon Original Movies Physical Production Head Glenn Gainor Exits to Launch Hollywood Ventures Group

Amazon Original Movies’ head of physical production Glenn Gainor is exiting to launch Hollywood Ventures Group, a new production company and consulting firm is co-founded with Entertainment Media Ventures head and CAA veteran Sandy Climan.

“Hollywood Ventures Group redefines the future of film and television production and distribution by delivering an innovative ‘Hollywood in a Box’ model to global partners in emerging and maturing markets,” the company’s website states. “With a bold mission to build the first truly global studio, Hollywood Ventures Group connects top-tier talent, strategic capital and cutting-edge technology to serve creators and companies worldwide across film, television and digital platforms.”

The company, whose clients will range from overseas film studios to foreign governments, will be headquartered at the iconic Television City studio complex located on Beverly Boulevard in L.A.’s Fairfax District neighborhood.

In addition to Gainor and Climan, Hollywood Ventures Group’s other founding members include EMV’s senior vice president and vice president of strategy and business development Nelly Kim and Gabriel Jenkins, as well as Gainor’s executive assistant Tejkiran Kaur.

A representative for Amazon did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Gainor, who will serve as Hollywood Venture Group’s CEO, has overseen Amazon MGM productions including the Eddie Murphy comedy “Candy Cane Lane,” the Dwayne Johnson-led action comedy “Red One,” Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and the George Clooney-directed “The Tender Bar.” He also advised Amazon Studios’ Innovation Lab on industry priorities, including practicing future foresight.

Prior to Amazon, he was head of physical production at Sony Motion Picture Group’s Screen Gems label for 14 years, where he was part of the team behind films like “The Perfect Guy,” “No Good Deed,” “Think Like a Man,” “Friends with Benefits,” and “Obsessed.” He also was an executive producer and unit production manager on films such as 2015’s “The Wedding Ringer.”

Additionally, Gainor led Sony’s Innovation Studios, a state-of-the-art facility housed in a sound stage on the Sony Pictures Studios lot designed to bring advanced technologies like volumetric capture and customizable set scanning to filmmakers and series producers. Under his leadership, it offered creatives the ability to scan film sets and then reuse them as digital assets in future productions, such as the main headquarters used in “MIB: International.”

He also oversaw Sony Pictures’ acquisition of Nurulize, a startup company whose software allows users to edit, color and enhance volumetrically captured images in a real-time collaborative environment, and shepherded the first-ever use of Sony’s flagship consumer-based Alpha 7SII cameras on Screen Gems productions.

Before Screen Jems, Gainor produced “Strange Wilderness,” “Grandma’s Boy,” and “Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo” for Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison. Gainor’s other credits include an executive producer on Nicolas Cage’s directorial debut “Sonny,” a line producer on the Henry Bromell-directed “Panic” and a co-producer on “Happy Texas” and George Hickenlooper’s “The Man from Elysian Fields.”