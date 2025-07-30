New York Times Seals $20 Million AI Deal With Amazon | Report

The tech giant will license the paper’s news, cooking and sports sections across its platforms in the multiyear deal first announced in May

A view of the New York Times building on 8th Avenue during a snow storm on February 8, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
Amazon is going to pay The New York Times between $20 million to $25 million per year to use the paper’s content to train its AI models and share article summaries via Alexa.

The multiyear deal was announced in May, but the financial terms of the deal were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Beyond NYT news stories, Amazon will also be able to share content from NYT Cooking and The Athletic, its subscription sports outlet. The Amazon deal stands out, considering The Times is currently suing OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT; The Times claims OpenAI illegally used its content without consent.

As WSJ noted, this is the first content licensing deal The Times has signed related to AI, and similarly, this is the first content licensing deal Amazon has signed with a publisher related to its AI products.

The new pact adds to a growing list of agreements between media outlets and AI companies. News Corp., Vox Media, Business Insider and Axel Springer, among other outlets, have content-sharing deals with OpenAI, while Fortune and Time have deals with Perplexity AI.

In related Amazon-AI news, the tech giant invested in Fable Studio, the company behind the Showrunner platform that creates TV shows using AI, on Wednesday. You can read more about Showrunner by clicking here.

Sean Burch

Sean is a business reporter who covers tech and media for TheWrap based in New York City. His beat includes companies like Meta and TikTok, as well as notable industry figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Sean covers the news landscape and closely watches digital media.  

