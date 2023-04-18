Amazon Prime Video has added a new feature called Dialogue Boost, which allows customers to increase the volume of dialogue relative to background music and effects, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

According to the company, Prime Video is the first global streaming service to offer this feature, which traditionally has only been available in high-end theater systems or select Smart TVs. While Dialogue Boost was built with the needs of customers who are hard of hearing in mind, anyone can use the feature to suit their personal preferences.

Users can now select Dialogue Boost on English-language Amazon Originals worldwide including TV series “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Harlem,” and on original films “The Big Sick,” “Being the Ricardos,” and “Beautiful Boy.” It will be available for additional titles later this year.

“At Prime Video, we are committed to building an inclusive, equitable, and enjoyable streaming experience for all our customers,” said Raf Soltanovich, VP of Technology at Prime Video and Amazon Studios. “Our library of captioned and audio-described content continues to grow, and by leveraging our technological capabilities to create industry-first innovations like Dialogue Boost, we are taking another step to create a more accessible streaming experience.”

Dialogue Boost uses AI to analyze the original audio in a movie or series and identify points where dialogue may be hard to hear above background music and effects. Then, speech patterns are isolated and audio is enhanced to clarify the dialogue.