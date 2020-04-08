Amazon Prime Video Takes Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ From STXFilms

Amazon Prime Video has acquired Dave Bautista’s “My Spy” from STXFilms and MWM Studios, Amazon announced Wednesday.

The film will now launch on streaming after the theatrical release date of the action comedy was pushed several times. Peter Segal directs from a script penned by Jon and Erich Hoeber.

“My Spy” stars Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman and Ken Jeong. Chris Bender, Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner are producers.

Also Read: Dave Bautista-Led 'My Spy' Pushed to 2020 at STX Entertainment

The film follows a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl (Coleman) after being sent undercover to spy on her family.

Initially “My Spy” was set up to come a little more than a month after “Stuber,” which Bautista also starred in alongside Kumail Nanjiani. After “My Spy” was pulled from the July 2019 release schedule, it was set for January 2020 and then pushed back again to March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed again to April 17. However, the film was released on Jan. 9 in Australia and March 13 in Great Britain.

“My Spy” will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and other key international territories.