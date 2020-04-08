Amazon Prime Video Takes Dave Bautista’s ‘My Spy’ From STXFilms

Film’s release date had been pushed multiple times

| April 8, 2020 @ 10:15 AM Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 10:26 AM
My Spy Dave Bautista

STXfilms

Amazon Prime Video has acquired Dave Bautista’s “My Spy” from STXFilms and MWM Studios, Amazon announced Wednesday.

The film will now launch on streaming after the theatrical release date of the action comedy was pushed several times. Peter Segal directs from a script penned by Jon and Erich Hoeber.

“My Spy” stars Bautista, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Chloe Coleman and Ken Jeong. Chris Bender, Segal, Jake Weiner, Robert Simonds, Gigi Pritzker, Bautista and Jonathan Meisner are producers.

Also Read: Dave Bautista-Led 'My Spy' Pushed to 2020 at STX Entertainment

The film follows a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl (Coleman) after being sent undercover to spy on her family.

Initially “My Spy” was set up to come a little more than a month after “Stuber,” which Bautista also starred in alongside Kumail Nanjiani. After “My Spy” was pulled from the July 2019 release schedule, it was set for January 2020 and then pushed back again to March, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was pushed again to April 17. However, the film was released on Jan. 9 in Australia and March 13 in Great Britain.

“My Spy” will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and other key international territories.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Animation
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
1 of 53

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE