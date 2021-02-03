Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke

Amazon Studios Head Jennifer Salke Says Her Golden Globes Noms ‘Lead the Cultural Conversation’

February 3, 2021

As she enters her fourth year at Amazon, Salke’s development of the studio’s film division is right on track

Amazon Studios matched its 2017 record with 10 Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday from four projects: Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe,” Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” the Riz Ahmed-led drama “Sound of Metal” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” For Jennifer Salke, who became the head of Amazon Studios three years ago, the secret is casting a wide net.

Along with co-producing Steve McQueen’s “Small Axe” miniseries with the BBC, Amazon has looked into every avenue possible for acquiring films. “Sound of Metal” was bought by the studio a week after the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, while the “Borat” sequel was quietly acquired while Sacha Baron Cohen was putting the film together in secret. “One Night In Miami” was picked up shortly before its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The company also paid Paramount $125 million for Eddie Murphy’s “Coming 2 America,” which it will debut next month. Even now, Amazon is still in talks to pick up some films that just premiered at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival.

