Amazon’s Greg Hart Steps Down as Vice President of Worldwide Video

Hart exits for new role at real estate tech company Compass

| March 12, 2020 @ 3:44 PM Last Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 4:39 PM
Greg Hart

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Amazon executive Greg Hart has stepped down from his position at the company as vice president of worldwide video for a position at the real estate tech company Compass.

Hart was tapped to lead the Amazon’s video efforts in 2017. He was responsible for steering the global expansion of the company’s digital video offerings, leading Prime Video’s global business, product, engineering, marketing, distribution and sports rights teams.

He had been at Amazon for more than 20 years, starting in books, music and video games and going on to lead the product teams overseeing Amazon’s artificial intelligence efforts.

Also Read: 'The Kids in the Hall' Revival Set at Amazon

Compass is described as a real estate tech company which “provides tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients.” Hart will serve as chief product officer, reporting to CEO Robert Reffkin.

“Compass is unlike any other company in real estate or technology. The company truly views agents as customers and has made it their mission to provide these customers with services and software necessary to take their business to the next level in today’s digital economy,” Hart said in a statement. “This customer-first approach to product development has been central to my own career, so the opportunity to better serve this massive customer group is the natural next step for me. I’m excited to join Robert and the rest of the Compass leadership team in this mission.”

Amazon did not return TheWrap’s request for comment.

