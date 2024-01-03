Amber Heard Returns to Instagram to Thank ‘Aquaman’ Fans for ‘Overwhelming Support’

Amber Heard resurfaced on Instagram on Wednesday to thank Aquaman fans for their “overwhelming support.”

In her first Instagram post since June 2023, Heard wrote: “After all this time, ‘Aquaman 2’ made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦 Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much.”

Heard also posted an Instagram story thanking the stunt team, followed by behind-the-scenes footage of her training.

In the 2023 sequel film to 2018’s “Aquaman,” Heard returns to her role as the character Mera, acting alongside Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

Heard has a small role with just 11 lines in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Her limited screen time has sparked discussion, given her widely publicized legal troubles with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

A 2019 petition urging the producers to remove Heard from the sequel gained over 4 million signatures. Previously, Heard claimed she had to fight to be part of “Aquaman 2.”

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it that depicted my character and another character — without giving any spoilers away — two characters fighting with one another,” Heard said on the stand. “They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out.”

However, “Aquaman” director James Wan stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Heard was never intended to be a colead in the sequel film.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey,” Wan said. “The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is currently playing in theaters.