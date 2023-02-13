Amber Ruffin ‘Non-Evil Twin’ Comedy Pilot Ordered at NBC

NBC has given a comedy pilot order to Amber Ruffin’s “Non-Evil Twin,” which the late-night host will star in, write and executive produce. The multi-cam series is part of NBCU’s ever-expanding relationship with Ruffin and producing partner Jenny Hagel’s banner, Straight to Cards.

The logline for “Non-Evil Twin” is as follows: “A woman is forced to step into her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.”

Hagel serves as EP along with Kenny Smith. Olivia Morris is co-executive producer.

“I’m frigging thrilled to partner with Universal Television to work on my favorite projects with my bestest friend!” Ruffin said.

Hagel added, “Straight to Cards is such an exciting opportunity to create new shows that highlight points of view that are underrepresented in the TV landscape, like those of queer writers and writers of color. And it’s an extra bonus that I get to do it with Amber Ruffin, the absolute funnest person I know.”

Ruffin became the first Black woman to write for a late-night network talk show when she joined the staff of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in 2014. “The Amber Ruffin Show” premiered on NBCUniversal’s video streaming service, Peacock” in September 2020 and, that first season it received nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Writers Guild and many others.

Last year, Ruffin and Hagel signed an overall deal with Universal Television, where Smith is also under a partnership since 2021. Under the deal, the duo co-launched Straight to Cards.