Amber Ruffin Says Bill Cosby’s Proposed Tour Makes Her ‘Feel Better Knowing Where He’s at At All Times’ (Video)

On Amber Ruffin’s latest segment of “Amber Says What” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the comedian responded to Bill Cosby’s plans to go on tour, George Santos lying about his personal life and the recent uproar over Hollywood’s nepo babies and Greta Thunberg’s unintentional takedown of Andrew Tate.

It’s been a jam-packed last couple of weeks for news, and to help cover some of the topics Meyers is unable to touch on, Ruffin steps in with her segment “Amber Says What” to give a brief breakdown.

One of her first topics was about the New York Magazine article “How a Nepo baby Is Born,” which points out a number of celebs and their now-Hollywood successful children.

“So, the way it works is if a famous person has a child, and that child grows up to be famous, they’re a nepo baby. Like Seth,” Ruffin said.

“I’m not a nepo baby,” Meyers replied to Ruffin’s statement. “Yes you are, Lorne Michaels is your Dad,” said Ruffin. No, he’s not,” Meyers responded. “Then why do you need his approval so bad?” Ruffin questioned Meyers. “Maybe, maybe he is my Dad,” said Meyers.

During the segment she also called out Bill Cosby, who reportedly has plans to go on tour in 2023.

“Bill Cosby is reportedly going on tour, and I was like, ‘What!’ What kind of tour, an apology tour? Why would you pay money to see Bill Cosby? So you can keep an eye on him? Makes you feel better knowing where’s he’s at all times? How are you going to sit in the audience, like this?” Ruffin said, who then made a gesture as if she was covering up a drink, taking a shot at Cosby, who was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting women before the conviction was overturned on appeal.

She then mentioned the controversy surrounding George Santos, who was exposed by the New York Times for lying about his biography, his education and other details about his personal life.

“And then something very normal happened: a politician got caught in a lie,” said Ruffin. “But then I found it was Republican representative George Santos, and I was like, ‘What did he say? So, the answer is everything! He said he was Jewish, but then when pressed about it, he said, ‘I’m not Jewish, I’m Jew-ish.’ And I was like, ‘Are you stealing my boss’s jokes?’” The segment then cut to a clip of Meyer’s during one of his stand-up shows, where he joked about his mother-in-law calling him “Jew-ish.”

Afterward, while Ruffin took a puff from a real cigarette, the segment listed all of Santos’ false claims, including his claims that he’s Black, that he ran an animal charity and that he was a landlord who was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was a real cigarette,” Ruffin said in awe. “Was that real?”

Her last topic centered on the recent arrest of former professional kickboxer and media personality Andrew Tate over his connection to a human trafficking ring, and his online beef with environmentalist Geta Thunberg.

“He got arrested on like a billion charges of, like, the worse stuff I have ever heard,” Ruffin said. “Now, I don’t want to get into what he was charged with, but let’s just say he could open up for Bill Cosby.”

Among other topics, Ruffin highlighted the the recent obsession of AI photos, Brittany Griner’s release from Russian detainment and the “Guess who died” TikTok challenge.

Watch the full segment at the top of this file.