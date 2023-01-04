Meyers Says Trump Could Never Be House Speaker: He Doesn’t Live in a House, ‘And He’s Not Very Good at Speaking’ (Video)

As Republicans continue to fight among themselves over who should be the next Speaker of the House, it appears that some on the outskirts are throwing twice impeached former president Donald Trump’s name into the ring. But, Seth Meyers doesn’t think that’s likely, considering “he doesn’t even qualify for any of the words in the job title.”

Meyers returned for a new year of “Late Night” on Tuesday, and he piled on the mockery of the current GOP infighting. Meyers has no sympathy for Kevin McCarthy, who is struggling to get the votes needed to become Speaker of the House once more, nor does the late night host feel bad for the Republican party at large for not being able to agree, saying they “deserve it.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the host poked fun at the insult that Republican congressman are hurling at each other, joking that “they sound like sorority members who just got kicked out for drinking too much.” But, at the idea of Trump himself being voted Speaker of the House, Meyers got an even bigger laugh.

“Can you imagine Donald Trump as Speaker of the House? He doesn’t even qualify for any of the words in the job title,” Meyers joked. “He lives in a beach resort, not a house, and he’s not very good at speaking.”

At that, Meyers pulled up a supercut of the many times that Trump slurred or stumbled over his words in public, particularly honing in on the former president’s pronunciation of the word “corridors” in November.

“As insane as it would be, I would love to hear Trump’s first address as Speaker of the House,” the host said with a laugh, before once again bringing out his own Trump impression.

You can watch Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.