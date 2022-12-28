Bill Cosby Eyes Return to Touring in 2023

Bill Cosby is looking to make a comedy comeback with a tour in 2023 after being released from prison in 2021 following an overturned sexual assault conviction.

When asked by WGH Talk radio host Scott Spears during a Wednesday interview if 2023 would be the year that he could finally return to the stage, the 85-year-old actor and comedian replied: “Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do.”

Representative Andrew Wyatt confirmed to TheWrap that Cosby is looking to tour “around Spring/Summer of 2023.”

In April 2018, Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in Pennsylvania. He was later released from prison in 2021 after the ruling was overturned by the state’s Supreme Court.

A new lawsuit was filed earlier this month against Cosby, NBCUniversal Media, Kaufman Astoria Studios and The Carsey-Werner Company by five women who allege he either raped or forced them to engage in sexual acts. Four of the allegations date back to the late 1980s and early 1990s when “The Cosby Show” aired. The fifth allegation comes from former Hollywood executive Cindra Ladd, who has accused Cosby of raping her in 1969.

“The reality of my situation gets clearer and clearer,” Cosby told Spears during the interview. “The reality that my wife and family and friends respect me and respect what I have tried to do and will continue to do when we ‘get out of this mess.’ I know who my enemies happen to be. And I know why they are my enemies. And I think all told up, as you would say where we are, where we’re going, I respect people like you and others who have had a clear viewpoint of what has happened to me. The people like you and others have found no problem in looking at the situation. And I appreciate you and all others who understand the situation. And when I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience in person knows me to be.”

“As we have always stated, and now America can see, this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault, it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” Wyatt claimed in a statement to TheWrap. “We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”

A representative for NBC declined to comment.