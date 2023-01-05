After three days of voting without a successful agreement on who should be the next Speaker of the House, Republicans are continuing to turn on each other in Congress, hurling more and more insults at people within their own party.

Seth Meyers suspects President Joe Biden will simply let them continue doing so, if only because it’s so funny.

Over the course of this week, Republican and former minority leader Kevin McCarthy has not been unable to secure the number of votes needed to become Speaker of the House, which the GOP took the majority of by razor-thin margins in the 2022 midterms. McCarthy has found staunch opposition from particularly far-right members of his party and has even lost votes in between rounds of voting.

Until a new speaker is elected, Congress can not start work on any other matter, meaning the House of Representatives has been ground to a halt for several days as Democrats look on. And, according to Seth Meyers, that’s probably what will continue to happen.

“The White House said yesterday that President Biden has no plans to intervene in the House Speaker election after Republican Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes during the second ballot to ascend to the speakership — at least, not until it stops being hilarious,” Meyers joked.

The late night host has taken some glee in watching this unfold, saying that Republicans “deserve” the chaos that their infighting has caused. On Wednesday night, he poked fun the idea that Republicans expected to handily win the 2022 midterms, and now can’t even win on a much smaller scale.

“God, you guys can’t even have a red wave amongst yourselves,” he mocked.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue in the video above.