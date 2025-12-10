Amber Ruffin Says ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Actually Just Explains the Real-Life ’90s | Video

Amber Ruffin finally got around to watching “KPop Demon Hunters” and, according to the “Late Night” writer, it fully explains the real-life ’90s.

In a new “Amber Says What” segment on Monday night, Ruffin did as she always does, and made a speed run through some of the news that “Late Night” hasn’t been able to dig in on. Among the headlines was “KPop Demon Hunters” becoming the most popular Netflix movie ever.

“I was like ‘Whaaat!’ Now, it turns out, the only thing that is keeping us all safe from evil is the power of three-girl singing groups,” Ruffin explained. “And that explains the 90s.”

Play video

“TLC was secretly protecting us from demons,” she continued. “Destiny’s Child was fighting zombies. Josie and the Pussycats? They were just fun”

“KPop Demon Hunters” wasn’t the only piece of pop culture Ruffin latched onto though. She took issue with “Wicked: For Good” earning lower reviews than “Wicked,” but applauded Cynthia Erivo for quickly jumping into protect Ariana Grande when a fan rushed them on the carpet.

In fact, Ruffin lamented that Erivo wasn’t present when President Trump called a female reporter “piggy,” because she’s certain the reaction would have gone a whole different way.

“I tell you what, if Cynthia Ervio had been there, things would have been different,” Ruffin said. “Trump would currently be wearing his flat orange ass for a hat.”

You can watch the full “Amber Says What” segment in the video above.