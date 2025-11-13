Ariana Grande Ambushed at ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere, Cynthia Erivo Jumps in to Help | Video

While walking the carpet for the Singapore premiere of “Wicked: For Good” on Thursday, Ariana Grande was accosted by a man who hopped security and charged towards the star.

Of course, he wasn’t ready for Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo, who sprung into action, getting in-between the man and the Glinda actress before security even had a chance to respond. After the incident, Michelle Yeoh could be seen comforting Grande.

The incident occurred on the yellow carpet at Universal Studios Singapore, where fellow “Wicked: For Good” star Jeff Goldblum was also walking the carpet. The man in question was quickly identified as Johnson Wen, whose online handle is “Pyjama Man” and whose antics have included jumping on stage with Katy Perry earlier this year and causing a similar scene at a The Weeknd concert.

A few hours ago, he posted a video to his Instagram stories that had a caption that read: “I am free after being arrested.” TheWrap has reached out to Universal for further comment.

“Wicked: For Good,” the follow-up to last year’s “Wicked,” is also based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and the long-running stage show by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, as well as L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and the beloved 1939 film adaptation.

The first “Wicked” film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and nominations for Erivo (Best Actress) and Grande (Best Supporting Actress). It ultimately won two prizes – Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on Nov. 21.