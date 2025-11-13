Ariana Grande Ambushed at ‘Wicked: For Good’ Premiere, Cynthia Erivo Jumps in to Help | Video

The Universal Studios Singapore red carpet incident was caught on camera by multiple fans in attendance

drew-taylor-image
Getty

While walking the carpet for the Singapore premiere of “Wicked: For Good” on Thursday, Ariana Grande was accosted by a man who hopped security and charged towards the star.

Of course, he wasn’t ready for Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo, who sprung into action, getting in-between the man and the Glinda actress before security even had a chance to respond. After the incident, Michelle Yeoh could be seen comforting Grande.

The incident occurred on the yellow carpet at Universal Studios Singapore, where fellow “Wicked: For Good” star Jeff Goldblum was also walking the carpet. The man in question was quickly identified as Johnson Wen, whose online handle is “Pyjama Man” and whose antics have included jumping on stage with Katy Perry earlier this year and causing a similar scene at a The Weeknd concert.

@bellephai13

Someone freaking attacked Ariana on the yellow carpet!!!! 🤬😡 #wickedforgood #wicked #singapore #fyp #foryou

♬ original sound – belle phai – belle phai

A few hours ago, he posted a video to his Instagram stories that had a caption that read: “I am free after being arrested.” TheWrap has reached out to Universal for further comment.

“Wicked: For Good,” the follow-up to last year’s “Wicked,” is also based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and the long-running stage show by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, as well as L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and the beloved 1939 film adaptation.

The first “Wicked” film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and nominations for Erivo (Best Actress) and Grande (Best Supporting Actress). It ultimately won two prizes – Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

“Wicked: For Good” hits theaters on Nov. 21.

Colman Domingo The Running Man
Read Next
Colman Domingo Is the Cowardly Lion in 'Wicked: For Good'

drew-taylor-image

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, writing broadly across topics including blockbuster films, production, animation and with a side passion for Hollywood’s theme parks. Before joining the site in 2021, Drew was a film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme…

Comments