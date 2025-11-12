‘Wicked: For Good’ Flies Past ‘Stranger Things’ as Title Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“Wicked: For Good” tops the list as its Nov. 21 theatrical release draws near, capturing the most mentions during the week of Nov. 1–7. Not far behind, “Stranger Things” continues to build momentum ahead of its Season 5 (and final season) debut on Netflix on Nov. 26.

NFL Football maintains steady interest as the regular season progresses, while HBO Max’s “IT: Welcome to Derry” continues to generate excitement as new episodes roll out.

The next installment in the popular video-game franchise, “Grand Theft Auto VI,” races into the Top 10 following news that its launch would be pushed back again to Nov. 19, 2026. Mentions around “The Black Phone 2” have softened as the title moves through its theatrical and premium at-home window, while Paramount+’s “Landman” remains in the Top 10 leading up to its second season premiere on Nov. 16.

“Avatar: Fire and Ash” holds consistent interest ahead of its Dec. 19 theatrical release, and “Predator: Badlands” shows a small uptick in mentions after it came out earlier this past weekend. Additionally, “Zootopia 2” joins the list this week, with momentum driven by significant announcements and marketing efforts leading to its Nov. 26 theatrical release.