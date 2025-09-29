Disney’s ‘Zootopia 2’ Trailer Introduces New Characters and Unexplored Lands

Disney’s “Zootopia 2” is (finally) almost here.

The follow-up to 2016’s original film, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, arrives in theaters this Thanksgiving. And you can get a fresh taste of the film from directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard right now, courtesy of a brand-new trailer. Watch it below.

In “Zootopia 2,” the emergence of a snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) in their mammalian utopia leads cops Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) on a hunt to uncover the truth about their world – and why reptiles have been relegated to the margins.

The new trailer introduces several new characters, including Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), a beaver living in Marsh Market, a new area of Zootopia, who helps Nick and Judy with their case. There’s also Milton Lynxley (David Strathairn), a powerful business owner and part of an influential Zootopia family that helped design the “weather walls” between biomes. (His children are played by Andy Samberg, Macaulay Culkin and Brendan Song.) There is also, hilariously, Mayor Winddancer (Patrick Warburton), a former action star turned Mayor of Zootopia.

We also see several returning characters, including Chief Bogo (Idris Elba), Gazelle (Shakira), Clawhauser (Nate Torrence) and Mr. Big (Maurice LaMarche). The gang’s all here.

That’s not the only “Zootopia”-related opening to happen in November, as Walt Disney World will see the opening of a brand-new 3D film, made by the same team, called Zootopia: Better Zootgether! That will open at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park on November 7. Everything is coming up Zootopia!

“Zootopia 2” hits theaters on November 26, 2025.