Tuesday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” featured a new installment of the delightful recurring segment “Amber Says What,” and Amber Ruffin posited a rather wonderful idea: let her host the Oscars.

“After three years of going without a host, the Oscars are finally gonna get one,” Ruffin excitedly proclaimed, before using a previous joke about her winning all the Golden Globes this year as a launching pad for her Oscar pitch. “And as the winner of the Golden Globe for Hostiest Host, I think I should be the one to do it. Shoot, if Christian Siriano makes me a dress, I’ll do that sh-t for free. Hear me, Christian? Call me!”

Elsewhere in the segment, Ruffin (who hosts the weekly late night series “The Amber Ruffin Show” in addition to being a writer on “Late Night”) tackled the rise in omicron cases in late night personalities, asking Meyers, “Seth, were you kissing Jimmy Fallon?” to which Meyers replied, “Mind ya business.”

Ruffin also addressed the recent string of celebrity deaths. “Betty White died and I was like, ‘What?’ Sidney Poitier died and I was like, ‘What?’ Then Bob Saget died and I was like, ‘What? Oh my gosh, all of our favorites are dying!’ And then Robert Durst was like, ‘I died too,’ and I was like, ‘No! Robert Durst, this is not about you! Do not try to sneak in there while we’re mourning beloved Americans, shame on you.’”

The six-minute segment also runs through the engagement of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the divorce of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, the new season of “Euphoria” and the FDA deregulating French dressing. Check out the clip in the video above.